ICBC reminding drivers to drive smart this holiday weekend

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC is asking drivers to drive smart and avoid distractions behind the wheel this holiday weekend.

In Northern B.C., on average 20 people are injured in 130 crashes each year on the Easter long weekend.

Residents are being reminded to check their vehicle before making any long road trips. Check your engine oil, washer fluid, lights and inspect your vehicle tires, including the spare, to make sure they are in excellent condition and properly inflated.

It goes without saying, but slow down and drive for conditions and avoid distractions. Allow yourself at least twice the normal braking distance on wet or slippery roads. Make important calls and send texts on your cell phone before you start your trip.