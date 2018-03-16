Inconnu swim team in Edmonton this weekend

EDMONTON AB. – Inconnu Swim Club members are in Edmonton competing at their mid-March meet.

Nine swimmers from the club are representing the North Peace at the event including Owen Lang and Tytan Carson in the boys 13 and under group. Griffin Ternier-Smith, Cole Cook and Cameron Louie will race in the boys 14 and 15 category, while Eric Louie will swim versus participants that are 16 and older.

Advertisement

While in the girls 15 and older group Alexandria Hedges, Brittany Welsh and Jayden Forster will represent the North Peace in the competition.