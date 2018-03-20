LaBoucane named Community Living Association’s new executive director

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St John Association for Community Living’s Board of Directors announced today Renée LaBoucane has been chosen as the Association’s new Executive Director.

LaBoucane is replacing outgoing director Cindy Mohr, who is leaving the Association after nearly 20 years. Mohr first started working with the Association as a board member, a position she held for three or four years. She then stepped into the executive director role in 2002, a position she has held for the past 16 years. Last December, Mohr announced that she would be stepping down from her position at the end of March.

Though she has big shoes to fill, LaBoucane has many years of leadership and management experience, a Business Administration Degree and a desire to promote a more inclusive society. Born and raised in Fort St. John, Renée left to attend post-secondary school and has since resided in other areas of B.C. and Alberta, until she moved back to Fort St. John in May of last year.

Prior to joining the Association, Renée was the Senior Facilitator for the Community Development Institute at UNBC in Fort St John. Prior to that, she was the Manager of Community Stewardship with Grande Prairie Regional College. She also has several years of municipal government experience both in economic development and community support services.

“I’m happy to welcome Renée to our team” said FSJACL Board President Angela Telford. “I’m confident that her experience in social and economic development as well as her extensive skills in management will be invaluable to the FSJACL as it continues to grow and meet the needs of our community. As the FSJACL moves into its next chapter, we have exciting times ahead.”

According to Mohr, Laboucane’s first day with the Association was March 15th, and she has since been working jointly with Mohr on the transition. The Association is holding an Open House to officially welcome Renee on March 28th from 2-4 p.m.