Large well site fire causes evacuation Sunday morning near Pouce Coupe

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department, Pouce Coupe Fire Department and the RCMP all responded to a large-scale fire at a well site located south of Pouce Coupe.

The call came into the RCMP at approximately 1:40 a.m. Sunday, March 8. According to the RCMP, all the employees of the site were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

The Dawson Creek RCMP evacuated residents that were in the area of the well on the 211 road. Fire crews were able to contain the fire and report that the fire was extinguished 5 hours after the initial report.

Fire investigators are now leading the investigation.

The RCMP did not name the well site or company involved. We will post more information as it becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident you can share, email [email protected] You can also send any photos or video to that same email address.