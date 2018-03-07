Lido Rocks event on sale this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Join the Johnny McCuaig Band, Road Worn and Meag N Company for a night rock at the Lido Theatre.

The Johnny McCuaig Band is not Celtic. It’s not Pop. It’s not Alternative. It’s everything. It’s TJMB. The McCuaig Brigade is a party and you’re invited!

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9, 2018, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.thelido.ca, Systems Sound Source or by phone at 250-785-3011.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

This is a 19 plus event.