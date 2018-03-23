Local charities receive over $175,000 from Mega Lottery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club handed out cheques totalling over $175,000 on Thursday to groups in Northeast B.C.
Proceeds from the regular Mega Lottery draw was $149,843, and another $24,209 came from the 50/50 draw. The money will support the following groups:
- The Abbeyfield Houses of Fort St. John
- Taylor Minor Hockey Association
- Stage North Theatre Society
- North Peace Gymnastics Association
- 2276 PPCLI Society for Youth Advancement
- High School Rodeos of BC Association
- Fort St. John Soccer Club
- Rotary Club of Fort St John
- Northern Dance Theatre Society
- FSJ Irish Dance Society
- Fort St. John Recreational & Speed Skating Club
- Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Club
- Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation
- Dawson Creek 5-Pin Association
- Rotary Club of Dawson Creek
Since 2003, the Rotary Mega Lottery has raised over $5 million for dozens of local clubs in Fort St John and Dawson Creek.
In January the Mega Lottery Draw winners were announced, and the big prize was the 50/50 worth $25,860. The winner was Mary Hopkins. In the main Mega Lottery draw, first prize was $20,000 and that went to Doug Wilson. Second prize of $10,000 was awarded to Bill Loewen. Third prize was $5,000 and that went to Dan Bell.
