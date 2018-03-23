Local charities receive over $175,000 from Mega Lottery

By
Adam Reaburn
-
Local charities from around the Peace, gathered on Thursday to receive their part of $175,000 from the Rotary Mega Lottery - Rotary Club of FSJ.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club handed out cheques totalling over $175,000 on Thursday to groups in Northeast B.C.

Proceeds from the regular Mega Lottery draw was $149,843, and another $24,209 came from the 50/50 draw.  The money will support the following groups:

  • The Abbeyfield Houses of Fort St. John
  • Taylor Minor Hockey Association
  • Stage North Theatre Society
  • North Peace Gymnastics Association
  • 2276 PPCLI Society for Youth Advancement
  • High School Rodeos of BC Association
  • Fort St. John Soccer Club
  • Rotary Club of Fort St John
  • Northern Dance Theatre Society
  • FSJ Irish Dance Society
  • Fort St. John Recreational & Speed Skating Club
  • Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Club
  • Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation
  • Dawson Creek 5-Pin Association
  • Rotary Club of Dawson Creek
Since 2003, the Rotary Mega Lottery has raised over $5 million for dozens of local clubs in Fort St John and Dawson Creek.

In January the Mega Lottery Draw winners were announced, and the big prize was the 50/50 worth $25,860.  The winner was Mary Hopkins.  In the main Mega Lottery draw, first prize was $20,000 and that went to Doug Wilson.  Second prize of $10,000 was awarded to Bill Loewen.  Third prize was $5,000 and that went to Dan Bell.

