Local charities receive over $175,000 from Mega Lottery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club handed out cheques totalling over $175,000 on Thursday to groups in Northeast B.C.

Proceeds from the regular Mega Lottery draw was $149,843, and another $24,209 came from the 50/50 draw. The money will support the following groups:

The Abbeyfield Houses of Fort St. John

Taylor Minor Hockey Association

Stage North Theatre Society

North Peace Gymnastics Association

2276 PPCLI Society for Youth Advancement

High School Rodeos of BC Association

Fort St. John Soccer Club

Rotary Club of Fort St John

Northern Dance Theatre Society

FSJ Irish Dance Society

Fort St. John Recreational & Speed Skating Club

Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Club

Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation

Dawson Creek 5-Pin Association

Rotary Club of Dawson Creek

Since 2003, the Rotary Mega Lottery has raised over $5 million for dozens of local clubs in Fort St John and Dawson Creek.

In January the Mega Lottery Draw winners were announced, and the big prize was the 50/50 worth $25,860. The winner was Mary Hopkins. In the main Mega Lottery draw, first prize was $20,000 and that went to Doug Wilson. Second prize of $10,000 was awarded to Bill Loewen. Third prize was $5,000 and that went to Dan Bell.