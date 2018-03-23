Local groups share proceeds from World U17 Hockey Challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and Dawson Creek as well as local community groups now know the financial benefits they’ll receive from hosting the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge last year.

In a report that will be presented to Fort St. John City Council on Monday, Ross DeBoer, Director of Recreation and Leisure Services says the main reason for the surplus were an increase in ticket sales, corporate sponsorship, 50/50 sales and beverage sales. The tournament ended up with an excess of $186,000. The surplus is shared by Hockey Canada and various local groups and organizations.

Revenue from 50/50 ticket sales will see $41,288 for Fort St. John and Dawson Creek will receive $39,711. Alcohol sales at the event in Fort St. John total $20,742. Money from 50/50 ticket sales and bar sales will be shared with the following groups:

The Fort St. John Midget Trackers

Falcons

KidSport

Totem Figure Skating

Clearview Hockey

Royal Canadian Legion

FSJ Totem Senior Hockey Club

Each of the groups volunteered during the event.

The remaining $60,000 will be split between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John with the money in Fort St. John going into a legacy fund that will be shared between the following groups:

FSJ Senior Citizens Association

FSJ Minor Hockey Association

North Peace Eagles Female Hockey Club

FSJ Huskies Junior ‘B’ Hockey Club

The FSJ Senior Flyers Hockey Club

The event cost just over one million dollars but brought in over $1.2 million in revenue.

The report to Council also includes data that shows the full economic impact the event had on the Peace Region. The combined spending of out-of-town participants, family members, spectators, delegates, and other people who visited Dawson Creek and Fort St. John for the 2017 World U17 Hockey Challenge, in combination with the expenditures made by the organizers of the event totalled $2.1 million, supporting $3.3 million in economic activity in BC, including $2.7 million of economic activity locally.