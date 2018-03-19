Man charged in connection with Sunday morning stabbing outside Lonestar Nightlife

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault following a stabbing at a local nightclub over the weekend.

At around 2:00 Sunday morning, police were called out to the parking lot of Lonestar Nightlife nightclub after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, witnesses told police that a man with a knife ran from the scene towards 102 Avenue. The man was located and arrested by police shortly thereafter.

A male victim was located in the parking lot of the club with stab wounds and transported to the Fort St. John Hospital where a second victim was located. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

19 year-old Fort St. John resident Shaquen Mundt has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The RCMP say their investigation of the incident is ongoing, but that police believe the escalated from an argument, and that alcohol intoxication may have played a contributing factor. Police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to call the Fort St. John RCMP detachment at 250-787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Mundt is set to appear in Fort St. John Provincial Court on May 16th.