Regional Man reported missing in High Level By Chris Newton -

HIGH LEVEL, A.B. — Mounties in High Level are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

44 year-old Brennan Chonkolay was reported missing on March 1st, and was last known to be in the High Level area on October 14th, 2017. RCMP Cst. Murray MacLeod said that he may have travelled to Grande Prairie since last fall.

Chonkolay is described as: First Nations, standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 170 lbs., with short black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Chonkolay or his whereabouts is asked to call the High Level RCMP at 780-926-2226. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.