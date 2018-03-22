Man wanted Canada-wide has alleged criminal past in Grande Prairie

SURREY, B.C. — A 25-year-old man from Surrey who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for assaulting an autistic man in Ontario is one of seven people that were arrested in Grande Prairie nearly a year and half ago in a series of police raids.

Ronjot Singh Dhami, who was 23 years old at the time, was arrested on November 16th, 2016, when the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team raided four Grande Prairie homes. During the searches, police seized two shotguns and a handgun, along with cash and drugs with a combined street value of over $40,000.

Dhami was charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime. The case is continuing to make its way through the courts.

According to the Langley Times, Dhami is one of two people that are wanted Canada-wide for an assault at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga at around 10:45 on the evening of March 13th. A 29-year-old autistic man was sitting at the bottom of the stairs on the terminal’s lower level when three men approached him, punching and kicking him multiple times before leaving.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 21-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil, of no fixed address, is also wanted Canada-wide in connection with the assault. The third suspect has not yet been identified by police.

With files from the Langley Times: https://www.langleytimes.com/news/video-canada-wide-warrant-issued-for-surrey-suspect-in-vicious-attack-on-autistic-man/