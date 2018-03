FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Men’s and Women’s Soccer League’s are hosting a combined year-end tournament this weekend.

A total of 20 teams comprised of six men’s, six competitive women’s and eight recreational women’s teams will be taking part in the event.

The tournament gets underway at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse, while the semi-finals and finals kickoff on Sunday.

The full schedule can be viewed below.