Men’s Rec Hockey League in final week of playoffs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort John Men’s Recreational Hockey League is in the final week of their post-season.

The league consists of 13 teams spread out in an A, B, and C side with five teams in the A-side and four in the other two.

Currently, in the A-side, the finals are set with Rig Ratz clashing with MRC Global. The top-seeded Rig Ratz defeated Jiffy Lube 7-3, while MRC Global doubled up the PuckHunters by the score of 4-2 on Monday night. The finals are set to get underway at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Carson Hofmeyer, MRC’s starting goalie has struggled against the Ratz all year,” said President Mike Hamre. “He’s holding a 5.50 goals against average thru the entirety of the season. If Carson can’t find his game against he Ratz, MRC will probably not be able to claim the win.”

In the B Pool semifinals over the weekend, Fraction Falcons beat Epscan 4-2 and faced off with Logix Legends after they bested DRS by the score of 4-2. In the finals on Monday, the Falcons came out on top over the Legends 8-5.

While on the C side, the Valiant Knights edged Viper by the score of 5-4 on Saturday and D and T Disposals got the better of FSJ Tropics by the score of 4-2. The Knights and D and T Disposals meet in the finals tonight at 9:45 p.m.

“The last game between the two teams was very competitive with Valiant coming out with a 4-1 win,” added Hamre.

The leagues year-end tournament will be held starting on March 16th until March 18th with 14 teams participating. The tournament gets underway at 5:45 on Friday.