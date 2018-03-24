Mens’s Rec Hockey Wraps Up With Year-End Tournament

FORT ST JOHN, BC- Over the past weekend, the Fort St John Men’s Recreation Hockey League kicked off their year-end tournament.

The tournament featured fourteen teams in the Peace Region, all with the desire to taste gold.

An action-packed weekend resulted in excitement and a little bit of heartbreak. Prior to the tournament, the league finals wrapped up with MRC Global being crowned the proud Champions.

The Recreation League is an open Men’s league for adults 18+. Teams play all winter long with a wrap tournament in the spring.

Results of the year-end tournament below.

A side

Champions- Big Horn

2nd- Rig Rats

3rd- Jiffy Lube

B Side

Champions- Fraction

2nd- PuckHunters

C Side

Champions- Spare Parts

2nd- DRS