Regional Ministry of Transportation warning of upcoming load restrictions By Chris Newton -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation are warning motorists in Northeast B.C. to be prepared for upcoming load restrictions on area roads.

Peace District Transportation Manager Katherine Styba issued a statement saying that load restrictions may be placed on all highways in the South Peace, North Peace and Fort Nelson areas in the near future with short notice. The possible restrictions will limit vehicles to 100 percent, 75 percent, 70 percent, or 50 percent of legal axle loading, as allowed under the Commercial Transport Act Regulations.

The Peace River Regional District said that overweight permits will not be granted, and all term overweight permits will be invalid for the duration of the restrictions.

At present time, the only load restriction in effect is on the Northleaf SYD Road from kilometre marker 8.4 to kilometre 188. Loads will be restricted to 75 percent of legal axle loading from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 100 percent legal axle loading is still permitted from 10:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.