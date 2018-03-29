MLA Bernier now officially serving as Oil and Gas Development Critic

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier is now officially the BC Liberal Party’s opposition critic for Oil and Gas Development.

Bernier, who previously served as Health Critic under interim party leader Rich Coleman and as Education Minister for two years under former Premier Christy Clark, was named oil and gas development critic by BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson earlier this week. The South Peace MLA says that both he and Skeena MLA Ellis Ross will be questioning Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall in the Legislature.

Bernier said that Ross, who served as Natural Gas Development Minister under Clark for less than a month before the BC Liberals lost a confidence vote, will continue to serve as critic of all LNG-specific and downstream natural gas issues. Bernier says that with him serving as critic of the upstream side of things means that the pair will form a quite a powerful combination.

“It’s basically a perfect partnership for the North here,” said Bernier. “You have where the gas is being produced and extracted in the Peace Region with myself, and then Ellis on the coast where facilities can be built. My job now will be to challenge the provincial government and look at any regulations or policies they’re putting in place to make sure they’re actually going to work for the region.”

Bernier will begin his stint as oil and gas critic in the Legislature when the House resumes the Spring Session in just over a week’s time.