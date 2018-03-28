MLA Dan Davies airlifted to Vancouver after workplace accident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson confirms North Peace MLA Dan Davies was airlifted to Vancouver for medical care at Vancouver General Hospital.

Worksafe BC is investigating a workplace incident that left Davies seriously injured in Fort St. John on Tuesday.

According to Worksafe BC spokesperson Trish Knight Chernecki, a worker suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a loader while working at the business, which is owned by Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited.

Wilkinson said, “Dan and his family appreciate the hard work of first responders and medical staff who have provided him with excellent care.” Wilkinson went on to say Davies is alert and in recovery.

Nearly a year ago, Davies was joined by then-Premier Christy Clark during a provincial election campaign stop at Inland Concrete.