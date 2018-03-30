MLA Dan Davies says he’s on the mend after workplace accident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA Dan Davies says the well wishes from friends and constituents have been inspiring

In posts to Facebook and Twitter late Friday, Davies says he will be in Vancouver for a little bit, but he is on the mend. Davies was airlifted to Vancouver on Tuesday after a workplace incident at Inland Concrete in Fort St. John.

According to Worksafe BC spokesperson Trish Knight Chernecki, a worker suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a loader while working at the business, which is owned by Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited.

In the post to Facebook, Davies went on to say he looks forward to getting back to Fort St. John to see his kids.

Davies has worked at Inland Concrete on a part-time basis for over 20 years. Nearly a year ago, he was joined by then-Premier Christy Clark during a provincial election campaign stop at the business’ plant in Fort St. John.

Specific details about the workplace accident have not been released.