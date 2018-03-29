MLA Davies continuing to recover after workplace incident in Fort St. John

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Officials with the BC Liberal Party caucus are saying that Peace River North MLA Dan Davies is continuing to recover from a workplace incident in Fort St. John two days ago that saw him airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver.

According to Worksafe BC spokesperson Trish Knight Chernecki, the incident occurred at Inland Concrete on Tuesday morning. Chernecki said a worker suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a loader while working at the business, which is owned by Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, BC Liberal Party leader Andrew Wilkinson confirmed Davies was the worker who was injured, and added that he was airlifted to Vancouver for medical care at Vancouver General Hospital. Davies has worked at Inland Concrete on a part-time basis for over 20 years. Nearly a year ago, he was joined by then-Premier Christy Clark during a provincial election campaign stop at the business’ plant in Fort St. John.

When asked for an update earlier today, BC Liberal caucus spokeswoman Carly Pochynok was only able to confirm that Davies is currently awake and has been joined by his family in the hospital while he is recovering. Pochynok added that both Davies and his wife appreciate the support from the community, and have asked for privacy while he recovers.