MLA Davies injured during workplace incident in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Worksafe BC is investigating a workplace incident that left a worker seriously injured in Fort St. John on Tuesday.

According to the CBC News, the injured worker is none other than Peace River North MLA Dan Davies. Davies, who has also worked part-time with Inland Concrete in Fort St. John for over 20 years, was injured during a workplace incident there on Tuesday morning.

According to Worksafe BC spokesperson Trish Knight Chernecki, a worker suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a loader while working at the business, which is owned by Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited. Chernecki did not disclose the identity of the injured worker, citing privacy legislation.

Nearly a year ago, Davies was joined by then-Premier Christy Clark during a provincial election campaign stop at Inland Concrete.

