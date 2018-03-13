Sports Morrison places 11th in 1,500 metre event, 17th overall in Netherlands By Brady Ratzlaff -

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Multiple Canadian speed skaters raced at the ISU World Allround Championships in the Netherlands over the weekend.

Denny Morrison competed in the 1,500-metre race on Sunday and placed 11th with a time of 1:52:09 as he placed 17th in the final rankings. Fellow Canadians Ted-Jan Bloeman and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu also competed in the 1,500-metre event and placed 6th and 19th respectively with times of 1:51:22 and 1:53:76. The pair finished the weekend in the 16th and 18th positions in the final rankings.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side of things, Ivanie Blondin from Ottawa, was the top Canuck with a 12th place finish.