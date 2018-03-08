Mounties arrest three men during busy Tuesday in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie had a busy day Tuesday, arresting three men in two separate incidents.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on March 6th, the RCMP responded to a disturbance complaint at a Motel on the city’s north side. Upon arrival, officers located a man who was agitated, and asked him to leave the premises.

The man was uncooperative and police attempted to place him under arrest. According to Cpl. Shawn Graham, the became combative and attempted to disarm one of the officers, but was quickly thwarted and taken into custody.

43 year-old Surrey resident Brent Blanchard has been charged with assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, and mischief. Blanchard is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 26th.

At approximately 5:30 that same afternoon, officers were conducting patrols when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of 74 Avenue and Poplar Drive. The vehicle was pulled over, and during a subsequent search of the vehicle, police seized a loaded handgun.

The vehicles two occupants, 21 year-old Edmonton resident Harsh Jindal and 18 year-old Paul Stephenson of Beaumont, have both been charged with 11 offences, including possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition without a licence, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property under $5000. Stephenson has also been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

The pair have since been released from custody, and are set to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial court on March 21st.