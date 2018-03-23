MP Bob Zimmer receives award for supporting recreational fishing and conservation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies M.P. Bob Zimmer has received Sportfishing Industry President’s Award.

The award is handed out by Canadian Sportfishing Industry Association out to those who advocate for recreational fishing and conservation. MP Zimmer is Co-Chair of the all-party Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus. Walter Oster who recently retired as Chair, Canadian National Sportsmen’s Shows was also honoured.

“Bob and Walter are both excellent ambassadors for our outdoor heritage sports, and we appreciate all that each man has done, and continues to do on behalf of recreational fishing,” said Kim Rhodes president of the CISA.

The all-party Outdoor Caucus includes M.P.’s and Senators from all political parties who work together on legislation and policy which is essential to fishing, hunting, trapping and target shooting.

“Whenever there is a program to encourage young people to enjoy fishing, Walter Oster and CNSS have been there to support it,” said Rhodes. He added, “When some M.P.s and others work against the best interests of anglers and our industry, Bob Zimmer and his Outdoor Caucus colleagues have our backs in Ottawa.”