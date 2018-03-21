NEBC Trackers Snag Another Win in Provincials Against Rockets

FORT ST JOHN, BC- The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers laid down the law in their fourth game against the Central Zone Rockets in the 2018 BC Tier 1 Midget Provincials.

Barely nineteen seconds into the first period, Aiden Craig-Steele demonstrated his natural hockey abilities by scoring with an assist from Curtis Hammond and John Herrington. Four minutes later, the Rockets retaliated bringing the two teams into a tie.

The rivals battled it out for the remainder of the first period until the Rockets laid on the heat in the second. The Rockets poured two pucks into the net beginning at 1:06 and once again at 5:54, bringing the score to 3-1.

Tensions began to rise as the clock ticked down until Connor Bowie score a goal with the help of Connor Kindrat and Curtis Hammond. The trio slipped the puck through traffic in a triangle pass, with Bowie’s classic slap shot to seal the deal.

As the game rolled into the third period, the Trackers went into full drive. Bowie scored his second goal of the night at 7:09. With the help of birthday boy, Zury Reschke, the duo worked together to pass the puck ultimately having Bowie’s classic slap shot from the faceoff circle tighten the scoreboard. The team’s hard work had quickly brought the Trackers within redemption at 3-2.

Bowie quickly continued his rath as he scored his third and final goal of the evening at 8:26. With the assistance of Aiden Craig-Steele and John Herrington, the trio was able to perform passes within the trapezoid so Bowie could complete a stunning wraparound through a mess of players.

To conclude the third period and create a safe gap, Aiden Craig-Steele closed off the game with another goal with just 4:30 left in the game. With the help of John Herrington and Connor Kindrat, the boys worked tirelessly to slam the puck through a mess of players. Craig-Steele completed the shot on one knee as he attacked the puck, slipping it into a corner.

The NEBC Trackers closed the game at 5-3, successfully beating the Central Zone Rockets.

NEBC Trackers assistant coach Gavin Brandl was proud of the boys for their hard work. “We made a come back on the scoreboard but really it was a show of perseverance. We didn’t change anything and just kept working, and it paid off.”

The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers will play again on March 22nd against the Vancouver Thunderbirds. Puck drops at 7:15 pm.