NLC hosting Maritime Bhangra Group at first annual charity talent show

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Lights College is going to be bringing the renowned Maritime Bhangra dance group to the Fort St. John for its first annual International Talent for Charity Show next month.

The talent show, which is taking place at the Evangel Chapel on April 7th, is being hosted by the College to celebrate the diversity and talents of Peace Region residents. The Maritime Bhangra Group was founded in Halifax two years ago. Since July 2016, the group has raised money for multiple causes, including the ALS Societies of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, as well as the Leukemia Society and Autism NS. The group also performed on Parliament Hill at the Canada 150 celebrations, and has appeared on the CBC’s “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” and “The Rick Mercer Report”.

The group will be joined on stage by members of the Fort St. John community who will be helping to raise money for local charities. Each performance will name a charity, and a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to their chosen group. Tickets are available at the North Peace Cultural Centre, with adult tickets at $30. Student tickets are $20.

The talent show is Saturday, April 7, at the Evangel Chapel. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00. For more information, call Cleo at 250-785-6981 ext. 6212 or email [email protected].