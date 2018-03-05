Nominations for 11th Annual Community Awards close Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Nominations for the City of Fort St. John’s 11th annual Community Awards Gala will be closing this week.

Once again, residents have the option of submitting their nominations online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XNY5LYD. Nomination forms can also be picked up at City Hall, the North Peace Leisure Pool or the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Advertisement

The five categories for nominations are:

Cultural Award

Literacy Award

Recreation Award

Humanitarian Award

Youth Award (nominees must be under the age of 18)

Mayor’s Citizen of the Year

Last year, the father and son duo of Faisal Rashid and Mustafa Faisal were the recipients of the Humanitarian and Youth awards respectively. Russell Eggleston was the winner of the Cultural Award, Bo Hedges won the Recreation Award, and Cindy Dettling was named Citizen of the Year by Mayor Lori Ackerman for her work with the Safe Stop Campaign.

For more information about the Community Awards, contact Lisa Rowbotham at (250) 787-5791 or [email protected].

The deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, March 8th, at 4:00 p.m.