Sports North Peace Navigators to take on FSJ Huskies in NWJHL Finals By Adam Reaburn -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will face the North Peace Navigators in the NWJHL finals.

Friday night the Navigators dominated Dawson Creek in game seven of their series. The Navigators started the scoring halfway through the first period with a goal from Mark Simpson. Simpson followed that up with another goal on the power play five minutes later.

In the second, Levi Pichette of the Navigators scored the only goal of the period.

In the third, the Junior Canucks tried to start a come back with an early power play goal from Wesley Shipton, but it wasn’t enough as the Navigators went on to score two more goals in the third.

The final score was 5-1 for the Navigators.

The North Peace Navigators will now move onto the NWJHL finals to take on the Fort St. John Huskies.

The series should start next week, but dates and times haven’t been announced yet.