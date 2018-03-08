Northern B.C. gets new indigenous tourism specialist

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Northern British Columbia Tourism Association and Indigenous Tourism British Columbia announced yesterday that they have hired Lucy Martin as the new Regional Indigenous Tourism Specialist dedicated to northern British Columbia.

Martin previously served as a councillor of the McLeod Lake Indian Band, and as Economic Development Manager for Tse’khene Community Development Corporation. The Tourism Association said that Indigenous tourism sector generated approximately $705 million toward B.C.’s GDP last year, led by domestic tourists and those from the U.S., China, Germany, and the U.K.

“Indigenous Tourism is a fast growing industry,” said Indigenous Tourism BC CEO Tracy Eyssen. “In order to meet the growing demand for authentic Indigenous experiences and products, we at ITBC need to work together with Indigenous communities to facilitate the supply of authentic Indigenous experiences and products. Lucy’s connection to her culture and those of the Northern Indigenous people will make her a great addition to our team and our activator for Indigenous tourism.”

The two organizations said that the focus of Martin’s work will be to engage Indigenous businesses and communities with development and planning of tourism opportunities, and link them with programs to help implement those plans.

Martin will be based in the Northern BC Tourism Association office in Prince George. Her first official day was March 6th.