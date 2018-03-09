Northern B.C. had only five people of 125 across B.C. die of a drug overdose in January

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The BC Coroners Service has released the January statistics showing that while the number of fatal illicit drug overdose deaths is still high across the province, there was a drop compared to a year before.

Preliminary data indicates that 125 B.C. residents are suspected of having died from a drug overdose in January. The Coroners Service said that number represents a 12 percent drop compared to the 142 fatal overdoses during the same month in 2017, but a 25 percent increase over the 100 fatal overdoses in B.C. in December.

The overdose death rate in Northern B.C. is still far lower than in other regions across the province, as only five people died of an illicit drug overdose in the first month of 2018. Of those five overdoses, one occurred in Northeast B.C., while the other four were in the Northern Interior Health Services Delivery Area of Northern Health.

The Coroners Service did release any statistics showing whether or not any of January’s fatal illicit drug overdose deaths had fentanyl detected, as those statistics are released quarterly.