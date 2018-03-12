News

Regional Northern Health opens applications for IMAGINE grants By Chris Newton -

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Northern Health says it has opened applications for the first round of IMAGINE grants in 2018.

The grants provide funding to community organizations, schools or Parent Advisory Councils, service agencies, First Nations bands or organizations, municipalities, regional districts, and other partners with projects that make northern communities healthier. Last fall, programs at NPSS, SD60’s Aboriginal Education Centre, and Robert Ogilvie Elementary secured $13,000 in grant funding, while programs in Northeast B.C. were granted funds totalling $45,839.

IMAGINE grants fund community-based projects with a focus on one or more of the following areas:

Healthy eating and food security

Physical activity and active living

Injury prevention

Tobacco-free communities

Mental wellness

Prevention of alcohol-related harm

Healthy early childhood development

Healthy aging

Applicants are able to apply for funding of up to $5,000 for each project. Preference will be given to projects that encourage different community groups to work together, address something that is missing in the community, help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable, develop skills and resources in the community, and feature a plan to live on in the community after the funding ends.

Applications are being accepted from March 1st to March 31st. Projects must end prior to November 30th.

For more information and to access the application guide and form, please visit www.northernhealth.ca, or call 250-565-2131.