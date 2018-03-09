News

Regional Northern Rockies RCMP searching for suspect in Thursday home invasion near Toad River By Chris Newton -

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Mounties in in the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality are searching for the suspect in a home invasion near Toad River yesterday.

On Thursday at 1:40 p.m., officers with the Northern Rockies RCMP were called to a home in the Toad River Area, roughly 200 kilometres west of Fort Nelson on the Alaska Highway. The resident reported that a man entered their home, acted in a threatening manner, then left on foot. No one was reportedly injured during the encounter.

The homeowner describes the suspect as a First Nations man between 45 and 55 years old, standing 5’5” tall, with a “chubby” build. The man was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey gloves.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at (250) 774-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.