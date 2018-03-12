Home Sports NPSS Senior Boys Basketball team places 15th at Provincials

NPSS Senior Boys Basketball team places 15th at Provincials

By
Brady Ratzlaff
-
NPSS Senior Boys Basketball team. Photo submitted by Matthew Lynn.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Senior Boys Basketball team returned home from Provincials in Langley over the weekend.

The team lost all three games they played starting off with a 90-83 defeat to St. George’s School, that was followed by a 77-69 loss to Rutland. Finally, they fell 78-59 to Mount Baker and as a result finished the tournament in fifteenth place.

Meanwhile, the Badminton season is right around the corner and the team is looking for players while practice resumes today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLES

Huskies’ NWJHL Finals schedule against Navs released

Sports

Trackers claim division crown in Fort Mac, prep for Provincials next...

Sports

Blizzard Bike Club kicked off their 2018 season this past weekend

Sports

© Energeticcity.ca