Sports NPSS Senior Boys Basketball team places 15th at Provincials By Brady Ratzlaff -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Senior Boys Basketball team returned home from Provincials in Langley over the weekend.

The team lost all three games they played starting off with a 90-83 defeat to St. George’s School, that was followed by a 77-69 loss to Rutland. Finally, they fell 78-59 to Mount Baker and as a result finished the tournament in fifteenth place.

Meanwhile, the Badminton season is right around the corner and the team is looking for players while practice resumes today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.