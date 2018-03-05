Sports NPSS Senior Girls sports teams unsuccessful at Provincials, Boys headed for Langley By Brady Ratzlaff -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Senior Girls Basketball and Curling teams were in Provincial action over the weekend.

The Senior Girls Basketball team was in Langley where they posted a record of 0-4. They suffered losses to Abbotsford Senior 101-43, Carson Graham 65-34, Mount Baker 80-56 and New Westminster 91-23 resulting in a 16th place finish.

The Senior Girls Curling team closed out their season with a 6th place finish in New Westminster. The girls started off their tournament with a win 8-3 Sir Winston Churchill. The team then lost one stone matches to Earl Marriot and Riverside, followed by three consecutive defeats to Terrace 8-4, Kelowna 6-2 and Parksville 9-2. They ended their season on a high note with an 8-3 victory over Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, the Senior Boys Basketball team is set to travel down to Langley for Provincials which begin on Tuesday morning.