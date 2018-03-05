Home Sports NPSS Senior Girls sports teams unsuccessful at Provincials, Boys headed for Langley

NPSS Senior Girls sports teams unsuccessful at Provincials, Boys headed for Langley

Brady Ratzlaff
NPSS Senior Boys Basketball team. Photo submitted by Matthew Lynn.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School’s Senior Girls Basketball and Curling teams were in Provincial action over the weekend.

The Senior Girls Basketball team was in Langley where they posted a record of 0-4. They suffered losses to Abbotsford Senior 101-43, Carson Graham 65-34, Mount Baker 80-56 and New Westminster 91-23 resulting in a 16th place finish.

The Senior Girls Curling team closed out their season with a 6th place finish in New Westminster. The girls started off their tournament with a win 8-3 Sir Winston Churchill. The team then lost one stone matches to Earl Marriot and Riverside, followed by three consecutive defeats to Terrace 8-4, Kelowna 6-2 and Parksville 9-2. They ended their season on a high note with an 8-3 victory over Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, the Senior Boys Basketball team is set to travel down to Langley for Provincials which begin on Tuesday morning.

