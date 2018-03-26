Officials continue to clean up hydrochloric acid spill near B.C./Alberta border on Highway 2

TUPPER, B.C. – Crews continue to clean up a hydrochloric acid spill near the B.C./Alberta border but are now concerned about potential contamination of drinking supplies in the area.

Thursday a tanker truck and pup trailer ended up in the ditch with the pup trailer landing upside down. Initial reports suggested the tanker wasn’t leaking, but further investigation discovered over 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid had leaked.

INCIDENT UPDATE for the Hydrochloric acid spill on #BCHwy2: https://t.co/3bqMxowqUz. An EERO (Environmental Emergency Response Officer) will attend the incident site again tomorrow to ensure appropriate cleanup actions continue to be taken. — B.C. Spill Response (@SpillsInfoBC) March 25, 2018

On Saturday, two vacuum trucks continued to remove hydrochloric acid at the vehicle accident site. Environmental consultants built a dam at the mouth of the unnamed creek that was impacted, which flows into Albright Creek. A vacuum truck was stationed there overnight Saturday to remove any product that accumulates at the dam.

A plan was created for flushing the product, collecting it and then disposing of it offsite. Flushing was scheduled to begin Sunday at around 11:00 am.