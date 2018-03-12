Over two dozen organizations took registrations at 20th Annual Spring One Stop registration

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Totem Mall was the host of the 20th Annual Spring Community One Stop registration event on past Saturday.

The event took place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and was hosted in by both the Mall and the City of Fort St. John.

Advertisement

The Spring Community One Stop is an excellent opportunity for residents of the community to learn about what local organizations, community groups and sports clubs had to offer for the upcoming spring/summer season.

With an impressive total of 26 organizations in attendance, the upcoming spring/summer season will be a busy one in the community.

Activities available at One Stop were not limited to strictly sports but also included many literacy, music and art-based organizations.

In addition to the annual Spring One Stop registration, a Fall version will be held in early September.