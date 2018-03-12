Pair in custody after Peace Regional RCMP seize drugs, firearms and stolen property

PEACE RIVER, AB. – The Peace River RCMP General Investigation Section with the help of the Peace Regional detachment seized drugs, firearms, cash and stolen property from an apartment unit last week.

According to Cpl. Dave Browne, on March 9th, 2018, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment unit during which they discovered and seized cocaine, numerous firearms including a sawed-off shotgun, over $1,000 in suspected proceeds of crime and stolen property including cheques and credit cards.

As a result, 37-year-old David John Testawich and 29-year-old Charmaine Ominayak, both of Peace River, have been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a controlled substance

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Unsafe storage of firearms

Possession of a stolen credit card

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Testawich remains in custody pending his first appearance in Peace River provincial court on March 12th, while Ominayak is scheduled to appear in provincial court on April 9th.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, please call the Peace Regional RCMP at (780) 624-6611, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.