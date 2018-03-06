News

Regional Part of Highway 29 to be repaved between Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge this summer By Chris Newton -

CHETWYND, B.C. — The Ministry of Transportation said that 47 kilometres of Highway 29 between Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge will be repaved this summer.

Transportation Minister Clair Trevena said the resurfacing work will start at the Bullmoose Flats Bridge roughly 25 kilometres north of Tumbler Ridge, and end at the Sukunka Forest Service Road, which is roughly 25 kilometres south of Chetwynd. The stretch of road that is getting repaved covers just over half the distance between the two communities.

“Resurfacing this stretch of Highway 29 will provide a much safer, smoother ride,” said Trevena. “We are pleased to get going on this project, which will enable businesses to move their products more efficiently and make travelling easier for people in the region.”

Penticton-based Peter’s Brothers Construction Ltd. was awarded the $4.8-million contract. The work is scheduled to take place this summer, with single-lane alternating traffic during construction hours. Hot-in-place recycled asphalt will be used to resurface the highway, which is more environmentally friendly as it conserves non-renewable paving materials. The technique was also used to repave the Pine Pass during the Summer of 2015.