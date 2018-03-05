Peace Region home to more than half of nominees for 2018 Northern BC Commercial Building Awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 26 buildings from across Northern B.C. have been named finalists for the 5th Edition of the Northern B.C. Commercial Building Awards, and the Peace Region is home to fourteen of those edifices.

The Awards are a biennial event that most recently took place in 2016, when the Calvin Kruk Centre for the Arts in Dawson Creek was named Judges’ Choice winner for best overall entry. A team of judges will look at each of the nominated structures under seven different criteria, including the buildings’ aesthetics, uniqueness, function, finish, place in the community, and use of sustainable building materials or techniques.

“This is the highest number of finalists we’ve ever had for the Northern BC Commercial Building Awards,” says Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner Peace Cariboo Skeena, which organizes the event. “We had a record number of nominations for consideration, which speaks to the number of quality buildings that have been completed in the region over the past two years. These Awards are designed to bring out the people and companies behind the buildings that are so important to each community, and celebrate their ideas and hard work. It’s in these buildings that people work, play and learn. They’re focal gathering points everywhere.”

In Fort St. John, the following eight buildings have been nominated for the awards:

BCGEU Area Office , 10147 100 th Avenue. Owner: B.C. Government and Service Employees Union. Developer: KKBL No. 605 Ventures Ltd., Architects/Designer: Studio B Architects, General Contractor: Wales McLelland.

, 10147 100 Avenue. Owner: B.C. Government and Service Employees Union. Developer: KKBL No. 605 Ventures Ltd., Architects/Designer: Studio B Architects, General Contractor: Wales McLelland. Birch Tree Building , 10019 103 Avenue. Owner/Developer: Lumex Investments, Architect/Designer: Burgers Architecture, General Contractor: Kalmar Construction.

, 10019 103 Avenue. Owner/Developer: Lumex Investments, Architect/Designer: Burgers Architecture, General Contractor: Kalmar Construction. Cambridge Estates , 11703 – 102 nd Street. Owner/Developer: Western Canadian Properties Group Ltd., Architect/Designer: Bi-Coastal Architecture Ltd., General Contractor: Western Canadian Construction Ltd.

, 11703 – 102 Street. Owner/Developer: Western Canadian Properties Group Ltd., Architect/Designer: Bi-Coastal Architecture Ltd., General Contractor: Western Canadian Construction Ltd. Cornerstone Townhouses , 10115-10121 97 Avenue. Owner: Mike and Kim Zinck. Developer/General Contractor: Northern Legendary Construction Ltd., Architect/Designer: Kervin Home Design.

, 10115-10121 97 Avenue. Owner: Mike and Kim Zinck. Developer/General Contractor: Northern Legendary Construction Ltd., Architect/Designer: Kervin Home Design. Fort St. John Plaza , 9203 100 th Street. Owner/Developer: Crombie REIT, Architect/Designer: Neoteric Architecture Inc., General Contractor: WL Construction Ltd.

, 9203 100 Street. Owner/Developer: Crombie REIT, Architect/Designer: Neoteric Architecture Inc., General Contractor: WL Construction Ltd. Greenview Townhomes, 10904 102 Avenue. Owner/Developer: Western Canadian Properties Group Ltd., Architect/Designer: Bi-Coastal Architecture Ltd., General Contractor: Western Canadian Construction Ltd.

10904 102 Avenue. Owner/Developer: Western Canadian Properties Group Ltd., Architect/Designer: Bi-Coastal Architecture Ltd., General Contractor: Western Canadian Construction Ltd. Hudson Condos, 10307 112 th Street. Owner/Developer: Western Canadian Properties Group Ltd., Architect/Designer: Lovick Scott Architects. General Contractor: Western Canadian Construction Ltd.

10307 112 Street. Owner/Developer: Western Canadian Properties Group Ltd., Architect/Designer: Lovick Scott Architects. General Contractor: Western Canadian Construction Ltd. Olios Pizzeria, 9016 100 Avenue. Owner: Olios Pizza Ltd., General Contractor: Haab Homes Construction.

The Prophet River School was the ninth nominated building in the North Peace.

Prophet River School, Prophet River First Nations Reserve, Mile 232 Alaska Highway. Owner: Prophet River First Nations, Architect/Designer: DNA Architects, General Contractor: Kalmar Construction Ltd.

The following buildings from the South Peace were also nominated:

Dawson Creek

Gateway Industrial Park , 780 Highway 2. Owner/Developer: 780 Hwy 2 Properties Investment Ltd., Architect/Designer: Design Works & Inspections, General Contractor: Northern Legendary Construction Ltd.

, 780 Highway 2. Owner/Developer: 780 Hwy 2 Properties Investment Ltd., Architect/Designer: Design Works & Inspections, General Contractor: Northern Legendary Construction Ltd. North Peace Savings & Credit Union , 11040 8 th Street. Owner: North Peace Savings & Credit Union, Developer: BOSA FOX Investments Partnership, Architect/Designer and General Contractor: NewGround.

, 11040 8 Street. Owner: North Peace Savings & Credit Union, Developer: BOSA FOX Investments Partnership, Architect/Designer and General Contractor: NewGround. Ron Pettigrew Christian School, 1761 110 Avenue. Owner: Dawson Creek Community Christian Education Society. Architect/Designer: EFG Architects, General Contractor: WL Construction Ltd.

Chetwynd

Hub Insurance/North Access Revitalization Project , 4624 North Access Road. Owner/Developer: Alda Development & Leasing Ltd., Architect/Designer: Force Engineering Group Inc., General Contractor: J. Berg Contracting.

, 4624 North Access Road. Owner/Developer: Alda Development & Leasing Ltd., Architect/Designer: Force Engineering Group Inc., General Contractor: J. Berg Contracting. Lake View Credit Union, 5060 Access Road N. Owner: Lake View Credit Union, Architect/Designer: Force Engineering Group Inc., General Contractor: Hegge Construction Ltd.

The 2018 Northern B.C. Commercial Building Awards are set to take place March 8th at the Ramada Hotel in Prince George.