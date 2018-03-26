Peace Region teams make appearances at BC Hockey Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — While the Energetic City was a hive of activity last week as the host of the BC Hockey Midget Tier 1 Provincials, a number of teams from Fort St. John and Dawson Creek also made appearances at their respective tournaments.

Dawson Creek was also a hive of activity as the host venue of the Pee Wee Female tournament. The Glacier Glass Female Pee Wee Predators represented Northeast B.C. at last week’s tournament, posting a record of 1-3-1. After first day losses of 13-1 and 8-5 to the Sri-Cities and Surrey, the Preds rallied Friday to tie Kelowna 2-2. Though they lost to the North Shore 4-2 on Saturday, the girls fought back again Sunday to beat Prince George 4-3. They ended up finishing 5th out of the six teams.

The Ross H. McLean Pee Wee Flyers went 2-2 at Pee Wee Tier 2 Provincials in North Vancouver. Fort St. John opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Prince George before a win and a loss the following day. The team fell to Greater Vernon 2-9 before rallying to beat the host team 5-2. Unfortunately, a 5-4 loss to Cranbrook the following day put the Flyers out of contention for the finals. They also ended the tournament in a three-way tie for 5th place. Meanwhile, Dawson Creek’s Tier 3 Pee Wee team placed 3rd at Provincials in Summerland. The team lost their only game to 1st place Terrace in the semi-final.

The Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers were also on the Lower Mainland’s North Shore competing at Tier 2 Provincials at the Hollyburn Winter Club. The Flyers lost their first three games to Campbell River (4-0), the South Zone (5-3), and Hollyburn (4-2) before rallying to beat Prince George 6-1, Langley 5-2, and Port Moody 2-0. The Bantam Flyers finished the tournament in 5th place. The B-Rae Consulting Female Bantam Predators went 0-5 in Vancouver, while the Dawson Creek Bantam team went 0-3-1 in Nelson at Tier 3 Provincials.

The Fort St. John Midget Tier 2 Flyers sadly finished last at the tournament that was held in Quesnel last week. The Midget Flyers went 0-6 last week, while Prince George beat the host team in the finals. Dawson Creek’s Tier 3 Midget team fared better in West Vancouver, posting a 2-2 record to finish 4th in Tier 3. Finally, the LB Energy Female Midget Predators went 0-5-1 at Female Midget Provincials. The girls from Northeast B.C. managed to tie the North Shore Winter Club 2-2 on Day 2 of the tournament, finishing 7th.