Home Sports Peewee Predators #1 in votes for 2017 Wickfest

Peewee Predators #1 in votes for 2017 Wickfest

By
Brady Ratzlaff
-
Glacier Glass Predators. Photo courtesy Facebook page.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Glacier Glass Female Peewee Predators received the most votes in the recent 2017 Wickfest Take the Ice Challenge.

In addition to winning a twenty minute Skype chat with Hayley Wickenheiser the team is also getting:

  • A signed Hayley jersey.
  • A singed Hayley hockey stick.
  • $25 gift cards for every girl on the team.
  • A guaranteed pre-game talk from Hayley at Wickfest 2018.
  • A reserved spot for WickFest 2018.
  • A year’s supply of Gatorade and a Gatorade Jug for the team.
  • A personalized sign Hayley 8×10 photo for each player.

Meanwhile, the LB Energy Female Midget Predators finished in the top six in voting and as a result, have a reserved spot in Wickfest 2018, were awarded a year’s supply of Gatorade and a Gatorade Jug and a signed 8×10 photo of Ms.Wickenheiser.

RELATED ARTICLES

van Nostrand one of three nominees for Prestige Award

Sports

NPSS Senior Girls sports teams unsuccessful at Provincials, Boys headed for...

Sports

Cricket League seeking sponsors for new field renovations

Sports

© Energeticcity.ca