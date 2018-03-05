Sports Peewee Predators #1 in votes for 2017 Wickfest By Brady Ratzlaff -

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Glacier Glass Female Peewee Predators received the most votes in the recent 2017 Wickfest Take the Ice Challenge.

In addition to winning a twenty minute Skype chat with Hayley Wickenheiser the team is also getting:

A signed Hayley jersey.

A singed Hayley hockey stick.

$25 gift cards for every girl on the team.

A guaranteed pre-game talk from Hayley at Wickfest 2018.

A reserved spot for WickFest 2018.

A year’s supply of Gatorade and a Gatorade Jug for the team.

A personalized sign Hayley 8×10 photo for each player.

Meanwhile, the LB Energy Female Midget Predators finished in the top six in voting and as a result, have a reserved spot in Wickfest 2018, were awarded a year’s supply of Gatorade and a Gatorade Jug and a signed 8×10 photo of Ms.Wickenheiser.