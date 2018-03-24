Pine Pass to receive 25 to 30 cm of snow this weekend

CHETWYND, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass this weekend, with the forecast calling for up to 30 cm by Sunday.

Environment Canada is predicting a low-pressure system will sit over the region Saturday and into Sunday that brings with it, 25 to 30 cm of snow.

Before heading in that direction, make sure to check the latest road conditions at www.drivebc.ca

The forecast for the North Peace and Fort St. John also shows more snow. Expect flurries Saturday and heavier snow overnight into Sunday. We could receive another 10 to 15 cm of snow before the weekend is over.

Here is the full weather warning for the Pine Pass.

Warnings

2:32 AM PDT Saturday 24 March 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

A stationary trough of low pressure will sit over the region today and right through Sunday.

This trough will produce snow, heavy at times, for Pine Pass. Although steady light snow will be falling today, intensity will ramp up tonight and through Sunday.

Total accumulation expected through the 36 hour period is 25 to 30 cm.

Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.