Plant the Seed with North Peace Justice Society

Get on out and get the planting started! Select from 2 different seed starter packs. The salsa package includes cilantro, green bell pepper, and Tomatoes and or our kitchen herbs package including Basil, Thyme and Oregano.

Registration is only $25 and includes everything you need to get a jump start on your garden this year! Snacks and Beverages will be provided. Register through Energetictickets.ca.

Pick the day you’d like to attend and the seed package you want. Both are the same price. Space is limited so, book your space immediately and get started on your garden.

All seeds generously donated by Home Hardware. All proceeds go to support the North Peace Justice Society- Community Gardens