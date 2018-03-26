Police reminding motorists to remove valuables from vehicles after smash and grabs in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie are investigating after getting several complaints of vehicles being broken into in Cobblestone area of the city over the weekend.

At around 1:30 on Saturday morning, four vehicles were broken into on 93 Avenue between 89 and 91 Street. Several items were taken from the vehicles including wallets, electronics and personal documents.

Advertisement

Residents can take a number of steps to reduce their chances of being a victim of property theft from vehicles. Police advise motorists to always ensure their vehicles are locked, removing valuable items from places where they are visible, removing keys from vehicles, and reporting suspicious persons to the authorities.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.