Premier announces childcare savings coming into effect next month

COQUITLAM, B.C. — B.C. Premier John Horgan announced today that parents with children enrolled in licensed childcare will start seeing savings of up to $350 a month next month.

The child care fee reduction is available to families with children up to kindergarten age, who go to licensed child care and whose providers opt in. To date, providers have applied for fee reductions for more than 18,000 children, and more providers are opting in to savings for families every day. The fee reduction will result in savings of:

$350 per month for each child in group infant and toddler care.

$200 per month for each child in family infant and toddler care.

$100 per month for each child in group care for children aged three years to kindergarten.

$60 per month for each child in family care for children aged three years to kindergarten.

“Parents in every corner of B.C. will start seeing their child care bills go down next month,” said Premier Horgan. “These fee reductions will offer families relief, and help people, particularly women, return to work. No one should be forced to choose between child care and other family needs.”

In order to maximize the number of families receiving benefits next month, the government has extended the deadline for child care providers to opt in to April’s fee reduction until April 20th. After that date, providers can sign up for savings for future months at any time.

However, not all childcare providers will be able to drop their fees starting next week. Adam Reaburn, owner of the Wiggle and Giggles Daycare in Fort St. John as well as Energeticcity.ca and 100.1 Moose FM, said that fees at his daycare will not be reduced April 1st. Reaburn explained that his Daycare has applied for the Childcare Fee Reduction Program, but the B.C. Government has not confirmed if the daycare has been approved to participate. He added and he doesn’t expect to hear anything before Easter, but that if Wiggles and Giggles is approved, the fee reduction would be applied to future bills.

“Parents have been left to struggle with rising child care costs for too long,” said Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy. “The child care fee reduction is the first step toward bringing down sky-high child care costs so that families can get ahead.”

The child care fee reduction will help providers to keep their program competitive with other programs in their community. Those who choose to participate will receive an increase of 10 percent on top of their individual base funding to support operational expenses.