Province hosting Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting in Fort St. John next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The provincial government announced today that a community meeting on B.C.’s Poverty Reduction Strategy will take place in Fort St. John on Friday, March 23rd.

The government said that all residents are invited to come and talk about how to reduce poverty in the community and across B.C. Ideas shared at the meeting will help inform the Poverty Reduction Strategy that is scheduled to be released this fall.

Advertisement

The public meeting, which is taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m., is one of a number that are being held throughout the province. Anyone who is unable to attend a meeting can also give feedback online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction/, via email: [email protected], or call Enquiry BC and ask for BC Poverty Reduction: 1 800 663-7867. Calls can be made Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on the poverty reduction strategy engagement can be found online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction/