Regional PRRD holding contest for residents to make a catchy tune against invasive daisies By Chris Newton -

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — When most residents think of daisies, they might think of the tune “(S)he loves me, (s)he loves me not,” but the Peace River Regional District wants residents to come up with a new jingle showing just what a menace daisies really are, and is offering a reward for the catchiest tune.

The PRRD says that daisies, specifically Oxeye Daisy and Scentless Chamomile, are a plague i since they are an invasive species and not native to the Peace. The BC Weed Control Act says that the plants are considered regionally noxious, out-of-control perennials that are costly to eradicate and decrease the value of agricultural products.

PRRD Communications Coordinator Fran Haughian says that the Regional District has put daisies at the top of its list of most wanted invasive species list this year. Because of this, the Regional District has started to contest for residents to come up with the best jingle to use as propaganda against the invasive plants.

Any submitted jingle must include the phrases: “ScentlessChamomile,” “OxeyeDaisy,” “Destroy daisies,” and “Hand pull, place in clear bags and toss into the landfill.” Submissions are encouraged to include all pr parts of: “The flowers can be identified by white petals and yellow centres,” “Pull-Bag-Toss the plant,” and “Free to dump PRRD transfer station.”

Haughian said that the composer of the winning jingle will be awarded a $250 gift certificate at a local music store in Dawson Creek or Fort St. John.

For more details and contest rules, visit the PRRD’s Destroy Daisies contest web page: https://prrd.bc.ca/wp-content/uploads/engage/invasive-plant-jingle-contest/2018-1-23_-Daisy_Jingle-_Contest-Rules_FNL.pdf