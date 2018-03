FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating an aggravated assault.

Police tape could still be seen Sunday morning in the back parking lot of the Northern Grand Hotel, near the Lonestar Bar.

Advertisement

The RCMP haven’t released any detailed information about the assault, and we expect more details to be released on Monday.

If you have any information to share about this event, email [email protected]