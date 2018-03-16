Rec Hockey League hosting its year end tourney this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Men’s Rec Hockey League is hosting its year-end tournament this weekend.

League playoffs concluded earlier this week as in the A side, MRC Global defeating Rig Ratz 4-2 to claim the league championship. On the B side, Fraction Falcons were victorious in the finals over Logix Legends by the score of 8-5. Finally, on the C side, Valiant Knights edged D & T Disposals by the score of 3-2 to capture the Pool C crown.

Advertisement

Each team plays two round robin games in their division, after that the games are played based on the seeding of each team, with the top four teams going to the first place bracket. The tournament will feature 14 teams.

“The tournament is always a free for all with no clear favourites to walk away with it,” said President Mike Hamre. “This year especially after how tight the playoffs were. MRC Global just won the league so they are a favourite to continue winning. Jiffy Lube is always a contender and a finalist from last years tourney. While Epscan is a sleeper, you just never know how they will play.”

The tournament gets underway on Friday at 5:45 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. For more information visit their Facebook page.