Red Deer Vipers and Wainwright Bison to face-off in the finals at Alberta Junior B Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Red Deer Vipers will take on the Wainwright Bison in the final at the Alberta Junior B Provincials in Fort St. John.

In the first semi-final game of the night, Red Deer started the scoring in the first period with goals from Dalton Angeltvedt and Linnell Logan to give the team a 2-0 lead. Shayne Sommerfield of the Iceman was able to get one past the Red Deer netminder to make it 2-1.

And that’s how it would remain until the third period. With seven minutes left in the third, Reid Pankewicz with the Icemen tied things up at 2.

With just over two and half minutes left in the third, the Red Deer Vipers took advantage of the power play and scored the winning goal. The Vipers will play in the Alberta Junior B Provincial Final at 2 p.m. Fort St. John time Sunday.

In the second semi-final between the Beverly Warriors and the Wainwright Bisons, it was a tight first period with no scoring, but the Bison’s outshot the Warriors 17-6.

In the second period, the Warriors opened the scoring. The Bisons answered back with a goal to tie things at 1. At the 10 minute mark of the second, the Warriors scored again. But it wouldn’t be for long as the Bison scored two quick goals to end the period with a 3-2 lead.

Then only five minutes into the third, the Bisons scored another goal, making it 4-2. Late in the third, the Warriors would score another goal. With only 1:30 left in the game, the Warriors went on the power play, but they couldn’t capitalize giving the Bisons a 4-3 win.

Wainwright will take on Red Deer in the final. The final will take place at 2 p.m. Fort St. John time or 3:30 p.m. Alberta time. The game will be streamed live at www.energeticcity.ca/provincials. Tickets will be available at the North Peace arena for both games on Sunday.

The Wetaskiwin Icemen and the Beverly Warriors will play for third place Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. Fort St. John time or 11:30 a.m. Alberta time. The game will be streamed live at www.energeticcity.ca/provincials.