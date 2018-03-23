Report: Earth Hour participation in B.C. dropping despite support for conserving energy

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A new report released today by BC Hydro finds most British Columbians still think Earth Hour is important despite four years of declining participation.

The report entitled “Lights out: Why Earth Hour is dimming in B.C.” found British Columbians reduced their electricity use during Earth Hour – an annual global event hosted by the World Wildlife Fund that encourages turning off the lights for an hour to raise awareness around combatting climate change – by just 0.3 percent in 2017, or 15 percent of the savings achieved in 2008.

Advertisement

The decline comes despite 7 in 10 British Columbians surveyed for the report saying they intend to participate in Earth Hour this year. The findings suggest BC Hydro’s largely hydroelectric generation may account for the lack participation in Earth Hour. Electricity generation accounts for only 1 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in B.C.

“While Earth Hour may have lost some of its momentum in B.C. in recent years, we still see this as a symbolic event – a way to raise awareness about energy conservation,” said Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “That’s why we are encouraging British Columbians to turn off unnecessary lights and electronics from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in support of Earth Hour.”

BC Hydro customers can view an hourly breakdown of their electricity use for Saturday evening by logging onto their online MyHydro account to see how much they saved.

The Northern Environmental Action Team is hosting an Earth Hour Run on Saturday night to help encourage conservation. The 5k run will start at 8 p.m. and the kids 1k will start at 7 p.m. Both runs will start at Northern Lights College. You can still register online at www.energetictickets.ca or from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Northern Lights College.