Rocks flew at the Lumberman’s Mixed Curling Bonspiel

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Centre was a bustling place this past Friday and Saturday for the annual Lumberman’s Mixed Curling Bonspiel.

Hosted by the Taylor Curling Club, the bonspiel featured thirteen teams. To take part in the bonspiel, each team had to have alternating genders at skip and third. Although participants did not have to be a member of the lumber industry to take part, the bonspiel acted as the kick off to the final trio of bonspiels for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Event organizer Dave Bigcharles says the bonspiel had previously been a 24-hour, red-eye style tournament. This year, it was shifted into a more typical bonspiel by removing the 24hr portion to increase interest.

As the curling season comes to a close, local curlers still have two more bonspiel opportunities until ice is taken out; including the 2×2 Bonspiel on March 10th and 11th and Open Skins Spiel on March 23th and 24th.

Results:

A Division – Leo Felix team

B Division – Bonin Team

C Division – Doug Kimmie Team